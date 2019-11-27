Market Rasen’s Tom Neave living the dream with Honda Racing

Market Rasen racer Tom Neave has been retained by Honda Racing UK for a second term to contest the 2020 National Superstock 1000 championship.

Neave finished the 2019 season in a strong seventh position overall with a best result of third place at his local circuit of Cadwell Park in August.

Tom Neave (left) with new Honda Racing team-mate Davey Todd EMN-191125-132601002

The Lincolnshire farmer is currently recovering well from a crash at Donington Park in the penultimate round of the series where he suffered a broken foot.

The news came as a great tonic, and he is looking forward to returning to the track with Honda Racing UK next year when he will be joined in the Superstock series by new team-mate Davey Todd.

“To sign with Honda for a second year is really a dream come true,” he said.

“This year has been a steep learning curve in my first full season in the Superstock 1000 class, but I have really enjoyed it, and it was just a shame for it to end early with a crash.

“The 2020 Honda Fireblade is exciting and I can’t wait to get the winter out of the way and get testing in the New Year.

Looking back to when I started racing to where I am now I feel so proud with how far I have come.

“I am going to make the most of this amazing opportunity and hope I can do everyone at Honda and those who support me proud.”

The 2020 season starts in April with the first race at Silverstone over the Easter weekend of April 10 to 12.