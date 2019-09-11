Market Rasen’s Neave twins in the points at Oulton Park

Market Rasen rider Tom Neave battled back from a fall to record a strong fifth-place finish at Oulton Park last weekend.

His twin brother Tim Neave made his debut for new team Hawk Racing Suzuki at round 10 of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship and rode to two points-scoring finishes.

Tom completed his qualifying in sixth position for Honda Racing and started the first race on Saturday from the second row.

He got a good start and was running fourth on the opening lap, but then he dropped to fifth when Like Hedger made his pass stick.

The Market Rasen rider remained in a strong fifth place and was fighting for third until lap nine when he crashed unhurt at Druids, his race over.

Starting race two on Sunday from the second row once again, he settled into fourth place on the first lap.

Chrissy Rouse passed him on lap two, demoting him to fifth, but the course car came out to allow the marshals to clear debris from the track which allowed him to close up to the leaders.

When Lee Jackson ran wide and had to go through the escape route it allowed Neave to move up to fourth, but Jackson soon reeled him back in and the Lincolnshire rider remained in fifth place to the chequered flag.

Tim completed qualifying for his new team in 17th place, and started the first race from a sixth-row grid position.

He soon made his way forward into 14th place on lap five, and after he was briefly demoted down to 16th, Neave recovered and moved back to 14th on lap nine of 12.

On the penultimate lap he made it up to 13th which is where he stayed to the chequered flag.

Neave lined up for race two from the third row and made a great start to take up eighth place on the first lap, but then dropped to ninth as Levi Day overtook him.

Luke Hedger made a move on him on lap four, but then he overtook Day once again on lap eight to hold onto 10th place.

Going into the final four laps, Day retook him, one lap later George Stanley demoted him to 11th, and on the penultimate lap he was passed by Leon Jeacock to complete the 14 laps in 12th place.

Tim said: “I didn’t even see the bike until I arrived here at Oulton Park.

“The only time I have ridden it was in free practice and qualifying, so to get two points finishes is great.”

The Stock 1000s don’t go to Assen with the rest of the classes so will sit out that round and return to action at Donington Park for the penultimate round from October 4 to 6.