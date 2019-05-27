Market Rasen’s Neave twins in the points at Donington Park

Market Rasen twins Tom and Tim Neave recorded three points finishes each in the third round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship, at Donington Park, last weekend.

Tom, who races for the Louth-based Honda Racing team, started the first of Saturday’s back-to-back races from the fourth row and made progress through the field to take seventh place on lap seven.

He moved up to sixth on lap 16 and held that position to the chequered flag.

After a short break to refuel and change tyres, Tom took his place on the second row of the grid for the next race.

He circulated in 10th for much of the race, but made a move forward and took the chequered flag in seventh place.

But when a rider ahead was given a penalty for cutting the course on the final lap, Tom was given sixth place.

Conditions for the third and final race on Sunday were tricky, and Tom struggled to find pace on the rain-soaked track.

As conditions improved and the surface began to dry, Neave found his rhythm, but it was too late to improve on his position and crossed the line 14th.

“I’m disappointed with the result today really,” he said.

“I felt after yesterday’s performance if it had been dry I could have fought for a podium, but it is all ifs and buts and maybes.

“We went the wrong way with the settings which made it very difficult when it was really wet.

“Once it started to dry out it started to come to me a little, but by then it was unfortunately too late.”

Tom scored 13 points at Donington Park giving him a total of 39 and placing him seventh in the overall standings.

Tim, who rides for Morello Racing Kawasaki, started race one from the sixth row and rode well to finish the 22-lap affair in 14th.

In the second race he went one better to cross the finish line in 13th, and going into the final race, he set off from the seventh row and was circulating in 15th for the first four laps.

He then made more progress to 13th and on lap 10 found himself up in 10th place.

As other riders floundered in the damp and slippery conditions Tim appeared to be in control of his machine and finally crossed the finish line in ninth – his best result of the current campaign.

The seven points accrued in the last race added to the two-and-a-half scored in Saturday’s races moved Tim up to 15th in the rider standings.

The next round is at Brands Hatch from June 14 to 16.