Market Rasen’s Neave twins endure mixed fortunes at Silverstone season opener

Market Rasen twins Tom and Tim Neave had mixed results at Silverstone over the Easter weekend in the opening round of the Pirelli National Superstock championship.

Tom recorded a brace of eighth-place finishes for the Louth-based Honda Racing team in Saturday’s race double-header and went on to finish sixth in the third race.

But Tim, who is racing for Morello Racing this year, was unlucky to be involved in a three-rider crash on lap three in the first race.

This non-finish meant he was ineligible to take part in the second of Saturday’s races, but he rode well in the third race to finish in 15th and pick up his first championship point of the new season.

Tom opened with a strong ride for Honda Racing, starting from a third row grid position he completed the first lap in ninth place.

He entered into a battle for eighth and finally secured the position with three laps left, holding his ground to take the chequered flag.

Starting the second race from the third row again, Tom held seventh place through the first half of the race before slipping a position.

He was homing in on Billy McConnell, but was unable to pass him and completed the race in eighth.

In the final race, Tom moved straight up into seventh which he maintained to lap 13. He then found himself up behind McConnell again, but this time he made a pass and finished in sixth.

The three strong results place Tom sixth in the rider standings on 18 points.

Tim began the first race from the eighth row and had moved up to 16th on lap three when he was involved in the crash which ended his race.

Ineligible for race two he had to wait until Sunday to race again and began from the 10th row.

He made his way through to 17th place on lap four and a lap later passed Sam Cox to move up into 16th.

On lap 13 he overtook Jordan Weaving to move into the final points-scoring position of 15th and held station to the chequered flag.

The next round is at Oulton Park over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend of May 4 to 6.