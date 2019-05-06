Market Rasen’s Neave twins endure contrasting luck at Oulton Park

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave raced at Oulton Park over the May Day weekend, with Tom securing a solid eighth place while his brother finished just outside the points in 17th.

Tim didn’t have the best time in qualifying and started the race from the eighth row of the grid.

There was a long delay to the start of the race and the morning warm-up was cancelled to allow officials to deal with some track contamination.

Consequently the race was reduced in length from 18 to 14 laps, and with rain falling it was declared a wet race.

When the lights went out Tim started well and moved up from 23rd to 16th on the opening lap.

But his progress was short-lived and he began to slip down the order in the damp conditions.

On lap four Tim was running in 19th, but he pulled himself back up into 17th place on lap eight, and held station to bring the Morello Racing Kawasaki home in 17th.

Tom also encountered a few problems in free practice and qualifying and began the race from a fifth row grid position.

He immediately began to work his way up the field and became embroiled in a battle for position with Lewis Rollo, Luke Hedger, Joe Collier, Andy Reid and Eemeli Lahti which continued throughout the 14 laps.

He passed Reid on lap 10 and then Hedger a lap later, but Hedger fought back and regained his seventh place, leaving Tom to finish the final three laps and take the chequered flag in eighth.

Tom moved up the rider standings to sixth on 26 points, while Tim was out of luck and remained on the single point he scored at Silverstone.

The next round is at Donington Park on the National circuit over the Whit weekend of May 24 to 26 when the stock 1000 riders have three races to contest.