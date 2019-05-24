Market Rasen riders target big points at Donington Park

Market Rasen-based British Superbike rider Jason O’Halloran will be seeking a visit to the podium at Donington Park this weekend.

Confidence is building following his two strong results of fourth and seventh in round two of the championship at Oulton Park recently on the MCAMS Yamaha.

O’Halloran was riding with a fractured arm last time out and with the three-week break to allow for the North West 200 races, his arm should be sufficiently healed to challenge for race wins at the Leicestershire circuit.

There are three races this weekend for the Australian rider to contest, one on Saturday and the usual two on Sunday, and he will be seeking three top results to move him up the rider standings from his current position of ninth.

The races will be held on the shorter national circuit this weekend.

Timetable:

Friday – Free practice 10.30am and 3.20pm. Saturday – Free practice 9.40am, qualifying 11.45am, race one (26 laps) 4.15pm. Sunday – warm up 9.15am, race two (26 laps) 1.30pm, race three (26 laps) 4.30pm.

* Tim and Tom Neave will be at Donington Park to contest the third round of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.

The Market Rasen twins will enjoy additional track time with three races this time around.

Tom rides for Louth-based Honda Racing and is currently placed sixth in the rider standings.

He will be seeking further top results to consolidate his position and is well-placed to do just that.

Tim, who rides for Morello Racing, had a few problems with the inclement weather on the big Kawasaki at Oulton Park.

He decided to err on the side of caution and brought the bike home safely in 17th place, but will want to build on this and get up into the points at Donington this weekend.

There are back-to-back races on Saturday, with the third on Sunday afternoon.

Timetable:

Friday – Free practice 12.15pm and 4.50pm. Saturday – Qualifying 10.30am, race one and two (22 laps each) 2.30pm. Sunday – warm-up 9am, race three (22 laps) 2.55pm.