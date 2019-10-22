Market Rasen rider Tim Neave denied top finish by crash

Tim Neave had a disappointing end to his season when he crashed out of final race of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

Neave, who farms at Market Rasen, had been on form throughout free practice and qualifying and put the Hawk Racing Suzuki up into fourth place in qualifying to start the 14-lap race from the second row.

He got a good start, but less than half way around the first lap the race was stopped for a crash.

At the restart, now run over 11 laps, he once again got away well and was fifth on the first lap.

He was passed by Lewis Rollo on lap two, but one lap later he regained his fifth place and continued on his way to chase the four riders ahead.

Neave was running very close to the fourth-placed rider and looked good to pick up at least one place, but it wasn’t to be as he crashed out of the race on the penultimate lap.

Both bike and rider escaped unscathed, but it was race over for the Lincolnshire rider.

It meant Neave ended his season 13th in the final championship standings, having vastly improved his results since joining Hawk Racing Suzuki.

Brands Hatch marked his best qualifying position of the season and was certain of a top-five finish but for the crash.

Twin brother Tom, meanwhile, is recovering well from his broken foot after an amazing year with Honda Racing.

He recorded a host of top-six results with a season’s best of third at Cadwell Park to finish the season in seventh overall on 119.5 points.