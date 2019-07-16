Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe lands win on track return

Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe rode to a win, as well as second and third-place finishes in his latest putting at Mallory Park last weekend.

Crowe was competing with the EMRA Club on his return to short circuit racing after two weeks of road racing at the Isle of Man TT.

Qualifying in second place for the Buildbase Mallory Trophy race, Crowe was placed on the front row of the grid for the start of the 10-lap race and powered the big BMW through to finish in second place behind race winner Luke Stapleford.

He then competed in the Tamworth Yamaha All-Comers races where once again he qualified in second place and rode to a finish of third in the first 10-lap affair.

But in the second race he recorded a fine win, setting the fastest lap of the race in the process with a 52.259secs (95.75mph) lap.

Crowe said: “We had a good day at Mallory Park at the EMRA club race meeting.

“It was my first race meeting back out in anger from the TT to make the transition back from the TT tyres to my usual short circuit tyres, so I needed a few sessions to dial the bike and myself back in, but all was good at the end of the day.”

Crowe is now busy preparing for the classic races at Scarborough on July 27, and the Ulster GP which takes place from August 5 to 13 in the hills on the outskirts of Belfast.

“Moving forward we may squeeze a track day in somewhere, but next up is the Ulster GP,” he added.

“After missing the event last year due to injury I’m looking forward to getting back to the Dundrod circuit in Belfast.”