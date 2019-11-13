Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe has unfinished business at Macau GP

Market Rasen racer Phil Crowe will have mixed memories when he heads overseas to contest the Macau GP for a second time.

Despite a dramatic crash at last year’s race, Crowe was credited with a 16th-place finish on his debut at the high profile event.

It all went wrong for Crowe when Ben Wylie crashed right in his path and he was unable to avoid the collision.

“It was all going mint; I was battling my way through the pack, making up places and posting personal best fastest laps lap after lap,” Crowe explained.

“I closed the gap to the group that was battling for 13th and had a plan.

“I was strong enough to pass them with four laps remaining, but then the rider in 15th made a big mistake and went down hard, taking me out with him.

“I was thrown out of the circuit over two barriers and onto the water’s edge, but somehow I managed to walk away.

“I ended up as the second-fastest newcomer and was looking good for a 13th-place finish so am happy with what we achieved.”

Crowe has a brand new BMW S1000RR to contest this year’s race and will be seeking a strong finish on the famous street circuit.

Practice takes place on Thursday and Friday, with the race set for the off on Saturday.