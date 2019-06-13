Market Rasen rider O’Halloran eyes British Superbikes podium

After recording his third non-finish of the current campaign, Jason O’Halloran heads south to Brands Hatch for round four of the 2019 British Superbike championship this weekend.

He will be seeking two top finishes from his races to boost his points tally and kickstart a frustrating season.

The Australian rider, who lives in Market Rasen, is floundering down in 10th place in the rider standings and will need a couple of podiums to edge up the table.

“For the third race at Donington Park we made some more changes, but I was quite far back on the grid which made things difficult,” he said.

“The bike felt much better, I had a lot more confidence on the brakes and I felt like I could ride the bike how I wanted to again.

“I’m really happy with that and I’ll take that away from this race as obviously a crash isn’t ideal.

“It was our third DNF of the year, which isn’t what we want.

“I want to go fast and be at the front, I don’t want to be messing around in seventh or eighth, so we have to keep pushing and looking for the feeling we are after.

“Once we nail that on the head I’m confident we’ll be at the front.”

The timetable for Brands Hatch for the weekend is:

Friday – free practice 10.15am and 3.15pm; Saturday – free practice 10.15am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday – warm-up 9.25am, race one (20 laps) 1.30pm, race two (20 laps) 4.30pm.