Market Rasen RFC U15s ready for NLD curtain-raiser

Market Rasen and Louth RFC Under 15s are set to begin their NLD competition against Nottingham Corsairs this weekend following last season’s superb promotion to the top flight.

They will take to the pitch with new kit thanks to sponsors Charlie and Louise Wright from Front Row Fencing after Charlie went along to the ground on Saturday to present the kit before their close-fought defeat to Newark.

As a player, Charlie spent many a Saturday and Sunday afternoon at the club and was happy to help out with supplying the new kit.

With the season well under way, the boys have enjoyed a win against Lincoln and a narrow loss in their tour match at Oakham.

Nick Morgan, a coach with the side, said “We’ve really developed as a squad with great player retention and have even gained some new blood.

“Now with a smart new kit and a fantastic team building weekend under our belts, we’re all looking forward to a successful season and a good run in the NLD.”

If anyone is interested in joining the squad, they train from 6.30pm to 8pm on Wednesdays and play matches on Sundays from 10am.

“Pop down and have a look at what we’re up to,” Nick added. “The squad is a really friendly bunch of lads and we always make new players welcome.”

For more information on the club, which fields teams from under 6s through to seniors and veterans, visit www.rasenrugby.com