Market Rasen Racing: Rococo Style claims popular home win

It was all about a Market Rasen mare on Friday as Jamie Moore rode the Steve Gollings-trained Rococo Style to a popular Lincolnshire win.

The DFDS Mare’s Handicap, the second race on the card at the latest Market Rasen Racecourse meet, was run over two miles 148 yards and was the ideal race for the six-year-old to record her first win over hurdles, following a modest win in a bumper and a third place over hurdles at Southwell last month.

Steve Gollings has his stable operation, based at Scamblesby, near Louth, but Rococo Style is part-owned by his daughter, Nadia Powell, general manager at Market Rasen racecourse.

After coming under pressure, Moore managed to coax his mount to stay on well after the last.

Having made all she was briefly headed before regaining the lead as the post came in sight, and connections saw this win as a more encouraging performance all round than his previous efforts under rules.

“She was a hunter and has been frustrating at times,” Nadia said.

“She needed a proper test over two miles on good ground and she is certainly happiest when at the front.

“She practically made all here and fought back well from a challenge after the last flight.”

Rococo Style wasn’t the only winner to make all. In the next race, Article Fifty did much the same in the P and O Maiden Hurdle, run over just under three miles, a much longer test of stamina.

The winner was yet another course success for trainer Dan Skelton and his brother, jockey Harry.

With this win Dan Skelton made it 60 winners from 217 runners at Market Rasen, a remarkable 30 per cent success rate.

Last year no favourites won at this meeting, but it was different this time around.

Whiskey and Water (5/4f), under Henry Brooke, won for Brian Ellison in the opening Class 4 Junior Hurdle, while the Impressive Duke (5/6f) was given an equally impressive ride under the highly-experienced Aiden Coleman in the Novices Chase.

He survived a penalty after winning by a massive 17 furlongs on his chase debut at Stratford just three days beforehand.

The distance this time was only two-and-a-half lengths.

There was an interesting winner in the feature race, the £21,400 Summer Plate Trial ahead of the feature ‘big money’ chase at the July meeting.

Gone Platinum came out on top in the trial, ridden by Sean Bowen, the son of South Wales trainer Peter Bowen who has a unique record of winners on the big day.

