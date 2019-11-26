Market Rasen Races: Welsh star jockey wins big feature race

Rising star jockey Richard Patrick capped a week to remember with victory in the feature race at Market Rasen racecourse last Thursday.

Riding the Class 2 Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle, Patrick and his mount Rapper (9-4f) took the lead before two out and from then on in there was only one winner as the five-year-old from Henry Daley’s Ludlow stable eased home.

Patrick at ease in front of the TV cameras at Market Rasen EMN-191125-130809002

It capped what the young Welsh jockey described as the best week of his life having won the big race the previous Saturday at Cheltenham.

“Long may it continue, so long as I keep riding good horses,” he said.

“He got in front in the straight here and stayed good and brave.

“They were going to struggle to catch me after the last as the ground was holding you back a little.”

Trainer Daley also won the big chase at the previous meeting at Market Rasen, held in torrential rain, but conditions were drier here for the third of the Thursday County Raceday meetings.

The Pertemps Series holds qualifying races up and down the country where winners go through to the series final at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The second race saw four of the five runners all having a chance as they jumped the last flight of hurdles, but Brian Hughes just got Incertaine (11-2) up in a photo finish.

In the feature chase, a Class 3 Novices Limited Handicap, Rocco went to post the clear 13-8 favourite, arriving from the stable of Nigel Twistan-Davies.

But it was Buster Valentine (7-2), with Henry Brooke on board, who showed them all a clean pair of heals.

The last of seven at Carlisle in October, that was his first run over fences after winning twice over hurdles last season.

There were no runners from local yards at Thursday’s meeting where the going was soft.

But credit was due to the groundstaff who had the course in excellent condition in spite of the downpours of previous days.

The next meeting at Market Rasen is on Thursday, December 5, and then all eyes will be on Boxing Day for the traditional Lincolnshire festive fixture which draws the biggest crowd of the year at the course.

Tickets are available from the racecourse office on 0344 5793009.