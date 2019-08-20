Market Rasen Races: Clarke nets first win at Jockey Club Live

Jockey Alison Clarke was overjoyed when she won her first race at Market Rasen Racecourse’s Jockey Club Live night.

The 31-year-old was greeted in the winner’s enclosure by her partner – the trainer Kenny Johnson – and her three children after 7-1 chance King Golan triumphed in the Listers Elite Handicap Chase.

That was one of four victories for northern and Scottish trainers who hit the right notes during an evening when Craig David was in concert after racing.

County Durham’s Rebecca Menzies sent out 15-2 fancy Ballycrystal Court to win the Jane Clugston Challenge Cup Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Then King Golan, stabled in Tyne and Wear, won, while Cumbria’s Dianne Sayer 8-1 fancy Gentleman’s James landed the Dennis Meach “Magic Moments” Memorial Handicap Chase.

The finale, the Lord Bradford of Drayton Handicap Hurdle, went to Wild Sam, at 3-1, for Dumfriesshire’s Iain Jardine.

Grand National-winning trainer Dr Richard Newland took the meet’s opening prize with 9-2 shot Capitoul in the Drayton Motors Dream Team “Hands & Hells” Selling Hurdle, a contest for conditional jockeys and amateur riders.

Midlands handler Dan Skelton claimed his customary win at Market Rasen as 5-4 favourite Present Ranger won the Kia XCeed Your Expectations Novices’ Hurdle in the hands of his brother Harry.

Top jumps trainer Nicky Henderson’s Jen’s Boy, sent off at 2-1, won the Speedy Kia Sportage Handicap Hurdle.