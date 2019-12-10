Market Rasen Races: Cheltenham hopeful wins at County Raceday

Racegoers at Market Rasen once again saw another top prospect deliver the goods at the Lincolnshire track last Thursday.

Every year a Cheltenham Festival hopeful produces the goods at Market Rasen, and last week the aptly-named Winningseverything made all to win the two-mile four-furlong novice hurdle.

Nick Kent. Picture: Peter Thompson EMN-190912-093117002

The five-year-old, from the Ludlow stable of Harry Fry, and ridden by Richard Johnson, won in superb style to continue his unbeaten run over the smaller obstacles.

The long cross-country journey was well worth it for the duo, with Johnson carrying the colours of Paul and Clare Rooney.

Eleven lengths was the winning distance, and the horse is entered for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Alan King is another trainer in form and he produced a winner in the opening race at the County Raceday meeting, in Lord Lamington, with Tom Bellamy on board.

Leading flat race trainer Mark Johnstone had Lord Lamington in his stable and has produced three wins out of him on the flat.

This was probably his best effort over hurdles as he had to overcome the 11/10 favourite Zoffee, ridden by Richard Johnson.

Top trainers have little hesitation in sending runners to Market Rasen, and leading the way with wins on our local track is Dan Skelton.

In the bumper National Hunt Flat Race – at the bottom of the card – Third Time Lucki won at a canter, with Dan’s brother Harry in the saddle.

Sent off as 13/8 favourite, the four-year-old reportedly likes soft ground and looks to have a bright future ahead, probably over hurdles.

If Dan Skelton is at the top of his profession, so far as winners at Market Rasen this season is concerned, local trainer Nick Kent is working hard to get the best out of his chaser Picknick Park.

He went to post in the Class 5 Handicap Chase and after being held up early in the race, made ground in the straight and stayed on well enough to claim third place.

Charlie Hammond was on board for Kent who hopes his seven-year-old can develop further.

The horse from the Newstead Yard between Cadney and Brigg was the only local runner on the afternoon.

Thoughts now turn to the next meeting on Boxing Day when racegoers will be keeping their fingers crossed the weather holds for the season’s biggest meeting at the Lincolnshire track.