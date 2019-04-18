Market Rasen racer Phil Crowe flies to Cadwell Park win

Market Rasen racer Phil Crowe rode to a win and a brace of second places in the No Limits races at his home circuit of Cadwell Park last week.

Crowe qualified on pole position for Saturday’s opening Pirelli Super Series 1000 race where he led the six-lap affair from lights to flag ahead of nearest rival John Ingram.

On Sunday he began the first 12-lap race from pole position, but this time Ingram got the better of him.

The pair battled it out throughout the race, but Ingram snatched the win, with Crowe right behind in second place.

Crowe lined up in the middle of the front row for the start of the last race which was run over 11 laps.

Once again, Ingram took the lead with Crowe following in close company behind him.

Again he was unable to overtake his opponent and he crossed the finish line for his second runner-up spot of the weekend.

Crowe said: “It was a good weekend all in all, a pole and a win and two seconds to my mate John Ingram in very tricky conditions.

“Again a big thanks to my loyal sponsors friends and helpers.”

Sponsors: Adam Marshall, Jason Dixon, Phil Odlin, Jason Green, croweperformance.com, JCR Racing, handtrans.com, fleetwoodgrab.co.uk, appleyardpressurewashing.co.uk, Truelove Racing, Martyn Scott, Agri Wash Farm Hygiene, racerubber.co.uk,-Holbeach MC Tyres, RST Leathers, ExportPacking, leejacksonac.co.uk, gbracing.eu, Heritage Inns, Dunlop Tyres, tracktanium.myshopify.com, B&C Express, Race FX, Bell helmets UK.