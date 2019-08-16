Market rasen racer Phil Crowe claims top 10 at Ulster GP

Market Rasen racer Phil Crowe rode to three top-12 finishes in the Superbike races at this year’s Ulster GP.

But his time on the 7.4-mile Dundrod course didn’t go without incident as he was forced to pull in on the opening lap of the Superstock race.

Qualifying had gone well for the Lincolnshire rider who lined up seventh quickest for the three races and recorded his fastest-ever lap of the circuit.

Thursday evening’s Superbike race went relatively well for Crowe and although the race was red-flagged on lap four of five, he had done enough to record 11th place.

“I got a very bad start and dropped down to 15th then had to play catch-up,” he said.

“I felt I had the pace to run around my qualifying position, but a bad start at this place and it’s hard work to catch back up. Another personal best lap time, though, so happy with that.”

On Saturday the race action was suspended until 1pm because of heavy and persistent rain.

Once the weather cleared, the Superstock race got away, but the action didn’t last long for Crowe who was forced to retire on the opening lap.

He explained: “My biggest fear in road racing is a mechanical failure that affects safety.

“I had to retire from the race with a near-death experience as my foot peg bolt snapped when I was doing around 120mph.

“Luckily I was able to stop okay, but my race was over.”

Next up was the second of three Superbike races where Crowe again started from the second row, and he rode well to finish in 12th.

“I got a bad start again and it took a while to get a feel for the new set-up on the inters, but got into the groove after three laps and put some okay lap times in, but it was too late to make up any more positions.”

In the day’s final Superbike race, Crowe opted to ride the Superstock bike amid bad track conditions, but as the race wore on, the track dried out and he was able to claim his best result of the weekend with a fine ninth place.

