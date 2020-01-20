Market Rasen Racecourse unveils packed programme for 2020

With the new year of racing getting under way last Thursday, Market Rasen racecourse has unveiled its fixture list for 2020.

Once again the course will host its highlight in July, when the Betway Summer Plate, the flagship race of the season, takes to the track on Saturday, July 18.

It headlines a seven-race card at prestigious social events, Ladies’ Day, which attracts racegoers from far and wide.

In a programme that has something for everyone, but with a focus on the family, as has been the long-established custom at the track, general manager Nadia Powell has announced a programme of exciting events.

These are in addition to the traditional bank holiday favourites on Easter Sunday (April 12) and Boxing Day.

There will be two special racing and music days, with McFly confirmed to play after an early evening meeting on Saturday, August 15.

Market Rasen’s own ‘Friday Night is Music Night’ take place on Friday, May 8 which this year will be a bank holiday to incorporate VE celebrations.

The traditional Family Sundays return on July 5 when Dinosaur Raceday will offer free children’s entertainment, including life-size model dinosaurs, inflatable fun, and face painting.

On Sunday, August 2, the racecourse welcomes popular film characters The Minions who will make appearances throughout the raceday alongside other entertainment.

Other special racedays include Love Market Rasen on Sunday, February 16, the annual beer festival on Saturday, September 26, and Sport of Kings Raceday on Saturday, October 17.

“Market Rasen Racecourse is one of Lincolnshire’s sporting jewels and we can assure everyone of the warmest of welcomes,” said Nadia Powell.

“Racing is fun and we ensure everyone is catered for.

“The support we receive from all the leading owners and trainers is fantastic and top jockeys like champion Richard Johnson, Brian Hughes, Nico de Boinville and Paddy Brennan are regular visitors.”

She added: “Demand for tickets, especially for our highest profile fixtures, is heavy so we urge racegoers to take advantage of our early booking facility via our website or by contacting the booking office.

“And for the majority of our fixtures accompanied children under 18 are admitted free.”