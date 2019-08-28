Market Rasen Racecourse: Top trainers target £100,000 meet

The top racehorse training yards in Britain are set to target valuable prize money at Market Rasen Racecourse as jump racing steps up a gear next month.

A total prize fund of £100,000 will be up for grabs across seven races when the racecourse hosts the Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Raceday an Beer Festival on Saturday, September 28.

Organisers will hope for sunshine and big crowds for the last summer meet of the year EMN-190823-074655001

The meeting marks the finale to summer jumping and the start of the autumn and winter season and features the Listed £35,000 Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Handicap Hurdle and £24,500 Ferry Ales Brewery Handicap Chase.

The feature race, the Listed Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Handicap Hurdle, was won 12 months ago by leading northern jockey Brian Hughes on board Caius Marcius, trained in Cumbria by Nicky Richards.

In 2017 the prize went to this season’s current top trainer, and regular Market Rasen winner, Dan Skelton with Listen To The Man.

Nadia Powell, Market Rasen Racecourse general manager, said: “Spectators at the racecourse on Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Raceday get the best of both worlds.

Action from the Jockey Club Live race meet earlier this month EMN-190823-074735001

“There is an exciting jump racing card and we are also once again delighted to have our partnership with Lincolnshire’s Ferry Ales Brewery for our annual beer festival.

“It’s a great way to say goodbye to the summer jumping season.”

As well as the impressive race card, there will be pub games and musical entertainment from the Moonshiners ceilidh and folk band during and after racing.

Admission for adults is from £10.80 in advance and £12 on the day, while accompanied under 18s are admitted free of charge.

A £22 Tattersalls admission ticket comes with race-day programme and a pint of beer, glass of wine or soft drink.

The first race is at 1.40pm, two hours after gates open, and the finale is at 5.10pm.

* Further details are at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen where tickets can be bought in advance.