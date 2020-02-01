Market Rasen Racecourse: County Raceday series returns

There will be another good value day of racing at Market Rasen Racecourse when it hosts its latest midweek meeting on Tuesday.

The County Raceday series offers cut-price admission of £10 when booked in advance, or £15 on the day.

Gates open for The Betway County Raceday at 11.40am, with first race off at 1.40pm and last race scheduled for 4.20pm.

The top total prize funds in the six-race card are in the Eric And Lucy Papworth Handicap Chase and the closing Betway Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, with £11,400 up for grabs in both.

Schedule –

1.40pm – The Betway Novices’ Chase (Class 4); 2.10pm – The Heed Your Hunch at Betway Handicap Hurdle (Class 4); 2.45pm – The Eric And Lucy Papworth Handicap Chase (Class 4); 3.15pm – The Betway EBF ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle (Class 3); 3.50pm – The Betway Handicap Chase (Class 4); 4.20pm – The Betway Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)