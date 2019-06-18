Market Rasen parkrun: Records tumble as runners make a splash

Runners faced a new water jump to the Market Rasen parkrun course last weekend.

Most embraced the pond-like water feature on the approach to the finish line as they ran through it four times, with some calling for it to become a permanent feature.

With blue skies and sunshine holding out throughout, conditions were almost summer-like for Event 32 which attracted 193 runners and walkers, 36 of whom were first-time visitors to the course.

There were also 14 completing their first-ever parkrun, including youngsters aged under 10 and over 60.

Even with the water jump, 58 people earned themselves a personal best, as Market Rasen parkrun congratulated its 5,000th finisher since the inaugural run back in November.

Thomas Marshall earned a PB on his 50th parkrun, while Jessica Dodwell and Martin Prosser both completed their 10th.

Jack Lawson clocked the quickest time of 18min 02secs, with Thomas Marshall just nine seconds back, and Paul Snowden (18.17) close behind in third.

Sophie Wallis seta new course record as the day’s fastest woman in a time of 19min 08secs, with Sarah Edwards (19.52) and Janet Hope (21.50) not far behind.

This week’s top three ladies also all set new records in each of their respective age categories, while Kathleen Hancock took more than a minute off her own age group record.

Organisers wish to thank their team of volunteers as well as their supporters Market Rasen Round Table, Duckworths, PK Construction, Brianplant, Smiffys, Nicholsons and Market Rasen Racecourse.

