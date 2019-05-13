Market Rasen jockey makes it fantastic four

Former Market Rasen jockey Duran Fentiman has made a decent start to the 2019 flat racing season with four wins.

Fentiman, who is reaching the veteran stage as a flat jockey recorded two of those wins in the past month, with the other two coming in March.

The two earlier wins came at Newcastle, while the more recent came at the north east tracks of Redcar and Ripon.

At Ripon, Lady Calcaria headed 14 runners at odds of 40/1 in a six-furlong sprint, and at Redcar, Give It Some Teddy was first of the 16 runners, having been sent to post for the one-mile handicap at 8/1.

Meanwhile, the outstanding performer on Friday’s card at Market Rasen was Van Gogh Du Granit who won the feature chase in impressive style.

The Class 3 Longwater Construction Supplies Handicap Chase was the second race on the card and top trainer David Pipe had sent his 10-year-old all the way from his Somerset Yard.

Under jockey David Noonan, the horse made virtually all before being shaken up approaching the fourth from home.

He ended up clear by the last and won comfortably enough, rewarding backers with a decent return at 5/1.

Pipe’s yard is in fine form, but after the horse finished unplaced in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr, Van Gogh Du Granit’s connections will have been boosted by this win.

The aptly named Gowiththeflow (7/2f) was another to lead from the front, making all to win the two-mile seven-furlong Victor Lucas Memorial Handicap Chase, run in honour of the course’s former long-serving clerk.

Nico de Boinville was on board, but had to work hard after the last when his mount edged left on the run-in.

Champion jockey Richard Johnson added another winner to his tally in the opening race on board the 9/4 favourite St. Gallen.

His hurdling was far from fluent and his run was not helped when he was impeded two out, but Johnson shook his mount up to lead after the last in the Class 4 Maiden Hurdle.

The only local horse to race was Les Freemantle, stabled at Michael Chapman’s Woodlands yard in Market Rasen, with amateur rider Jamie Brace having the ride.

Their race was won by another Somerset-trained horse, the 3/1 shot Minella Voucher, from Alexandra Dunn’s yard.

Les Freemantle, who secured a first career win at Rasen last autumn at odds of 80/1 on his 56th outing, was last of the five finishers, with three other starters failing to finish.