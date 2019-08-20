Market Rasen Golf: Three-way tie at Ladies’ Invitation Day

Mel Gregory presents Ronnie Sullivan with some farewell gifts EMN-190819-102909002
On another wet and windy Wednesday, Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies’ section played the Mossop Cup.

Rebecca Ross won the stableford competition with 36 points, two points clear of runner-up Susan Archer, with Ann Todd completing the top three positions with 33 points.

* The following week came the Ladies’ Invitation Day.

It was another showery day, but fortunately the heavy rain that was forecast didn’t materialise as 32 pairs entered.

A close-fought competition was won by Mel Gregory with her partner L. Brewer as they racked up 40 points.

They pushed Susan Downs and J. Gouke into second place after a countback, and Jane Salt and her partner H. Heath finished third, again on countback as the top-three pairs all carded 40 points.

Before the competition Mel Gregory presented the Ronnie Sullivan with some farewell gifts from the ladies.

After being a member of the golf club for 19 years, Ronnie is moving to Colchester to be near her family.

At the meal, Rhona Bradford was then presented with some flowers and a card for her 80th birthday to cap a very enjoyable day.