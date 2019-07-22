Market Rasen Golf: Sue and Helen top Ping Pairs qualifiers

Lynne Patrick was among the silverware at Market Rasen Golf Club earlier this month after winning the Starbuck Trophy.

A late eagle on the 17th hole did the damage in the ladies’ competition as she carded a winning score of nett 71 which also earned her a handicap reduction.

Second place went to Bridget Holmes who finished a shot back with nett 72, and Ann Todd completed a close top-three with a nett 73.

* The following week the Ping Pairs was played, and proved a close-fought competition for the prizes.

Sue Borthwick and Helen Gibbard took the honours with a stableford score of 45 points, just a point ahead of runners-up Jane Salt and Mel Gregory.

Bridget Holmes and Aileen Sellars finished just a further point adrift in third place, with 43 points.

Sue and Helen now qualify to play the next stage of the competition.

* Rasen’s ladies’ teams have also been in action over the last month.

The A team halved their match with Kenwick Park after two wins apiece, while the B team defeated Waltham two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.

The mixed friendly team also recorded a good result as they beat Kenwick Park.