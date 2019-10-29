Market Rasen Golf Club quartet claim Halloween honours

A team of ladies from Market Rasen Golf Club took the honours at a Halloween competition at Grimsby Golf Club last week.

The team, consisting of Helen Gibbard, Sheilah Mitchell, Jane Salt and Helen Grinham topped the leaderboard with a score of 71 points.

Another Market Rasen club member, Rosemarie Lawton, won the prize for the best Halloween costume.

* The Market Rasen GC ladies’ section played their final two qualifying competitions of the season over the last few weeks.

The first was the EG medal and Breast Cancer Brooch which was won by Joy Purkiss with a score of nett 76.

Jenny Holborn was just one shot back in second place, while Susan Archer completed the top three with nett 78.

Hilary Tuhey was next in the winner’s circle after winning a stableford with 36 points.

Second place went to Jenny Holborn, also with 36 points.

* The next competition to be staged was a three clubs and a putter non-qualifier which was won by Mel Gregory with 35 points.

Runner-up Helen Wilson was one point back points and Tilly Lawrence was third with 31 points.