Market Rasen Golf Club: Mel hands ove BHF cheque before handing over reins

The 2019 Market Rasen Golf Club ladies’ captain Mel Gregory handed over the proceeds of a year of fundraising to the British Heat Foundation.

Mel presented a cheque to Gary Burr, BHF fundraising manager, for £3,817.61 who confirmed the money raised would go towards lifesaving cardiovascular research.

New captains of the Market Rasen GC ladies' section - Helen Gibbard and Sharman Scott EMN-200203-102601002

She had chosen this charity for her captaincy year because of a history of heart disease in her family.

She thanked the ladies’ section and Market Rasen Golf Club members for their fantastic support throughout the year.

This year’s captaincy will be shared between Sharman Scott and Helen Gibbard who will be looking forward to warmer, drier days for the new season.

The ladies’ section have valiantly turned out on wet, windy Wednesdays to play in a variety of fun competitions.

They have played off the blue tees, a mystery competition, a Medalford, a Booze Cruise, and an Iron Woman, most of which have been played in wet conditions.