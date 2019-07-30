Market Rasen Golf Club: Mel & Ben land President’s Day titles

More than 125 golfers took to the course at Market Rasen GC last week for the annual President’s Day hosted by Ben Hinchcliffe.

There were 103 entries in the men’s competition which was won by Ben Ward with a fine nett score of 66 which beat nearest challenger Neil Carmichael by two points.

Ladies' winner Mel Gregory with Ben Hinchcliffe EMN-190729-094928002

Graham Pearce completed the top three after a countback.

The best gross score was carded by Neil Carmichael, and the top junior prize was won by Charlie Elliott with a round of nett 72.

Mel Gregory topped a 24-strong field of entries to win the ladies’ competition with 37 points.

She also claimed the nearest-the-pin prize to cap a successful day.

Sue Archer was second with 35 points, and Ann Doyle was two further points adrift in third place.

Jane Salt won the longest drive prize.

* On one of the hottest days of the year, a total of 35 teams turned out to play in the Market Rasen Ladies’ Open Am-Am.

The competition was won by the Market Rasen team of Sue Borthwick, Jane Salt, Ruth Anyan and Joy Purkiss with a brilliant score of 93 points.

They finished four points clear of the runners-up, a team from Hainsworth Park Golf Club of A. Rossington, J. Young, S. Foley and D. Hill.

They took second place after a countback from another Market Rasen team, as R. Lawton, S. Scott, H. Gibbard and B. Holmes also carded 89 points.

A very successful day raised £443.33 for the captain’s charity, British Heart Foundation.

* Market Rasen GC ladies’ B team played their halved their final league match 2-2 to win the Division Four title and earn promotion to Division Three.

The A team hopes to remain in Division Two next year after completing their fixture schedule for the season.

They finished level on points with Louth A.

* A friendly match was played against Seacroft on another hot and breezy day but, in spite of their best efforts, the Rasen team lost two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.

But there was victory for the mixed team at Holme Hall by four points to two.