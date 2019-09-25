Market Rasen Golf Club ladies end season with hectic schedule

Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies’ section has been busy with a series of competitions over the past few weeks.

They opened with the Lothian Brooch, a medal competition played in memory of Kathleen Lothian, a past member of the club.

This competition was won by Lynne Patrick with a round of nett 71, four shots clear of runner-up Gill Fussey, with Tilly Lawrence in third place with nett 78.

* Next up was a pairs competition which was won by Sue Archer and Suzan Patten with a score of 37 points.

Runners-up Diane Warburton and Judy Phillips carded 35 points, and Ann Todd and Sally White were third with 34.

* The past captains played for the Mortimer Trophy which was donated by Hilda Mortimer, a former captain who sadly passed away only days before the competition. Jackie Parker claimed the honours.

The ladies also played their final friendly match of the season against North Shore and ran out 3-1 winners.

* Various mixed competitions have also been played, including the Oldroyd Cup.

It went to the pairing of Gill Fussey and Rob Crowe with a fantastic score of 46 points.

The Phillips Family Foursomes was won by Sue and Michael Archer with 33 points, while the Banovallum Trophy went to Bridget and Richard Holmes, and the Ainsworth Trophy was won by Richard Marshall and Helen Wilson.

Market Rasen’s team also played a mixed match, defeating Waltham Windmill.

* The Captains Charity Day was held in sunshine, as a good field of golfers raised money for the lady captain’s charity, the British Heart Foundation, and the men’s chosen good cause, St Andrew’s Hospice.

A total of £1,380 was raised for both charities.

The competition was won by J. Robinson, D. Burley, M. Cooksey and B. Hinchliffe with 87 points, two clear of runners-up M. Gregory, R. Pearce, K. Robinson and Ron Pearce.

The team of P. Wiseman, D. Freeman, T. Hardcastle and J. Moody were third after a countback with 84.