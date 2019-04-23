Market Rasen Golf Club: Ladies collect winter prizes

Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies’ section enjoyed a fish and chip supper to open the season and to present prizes for the winter competitions.

The meal was followed by a talk from head greenkeeper Ben Lowery who outlined future plans for the club.

Prizes were then presented to Bridget Holmes and Aileen Sellars who won the winter league.

The Eclectic competition was played over six rounds and the results were as follows:

Division One: 1 Jane Salt, 2 Sue Borthwick, 3 Jenny Holborn. Division Two: 1 Helen Gibbard, 2 Hilary Tuhey, 3 Di Warburton.

The Australian Spoons was won by Helen Gibbard and Hilary Tuhey, and the Coronation Foursomes went to Susan Downs and Rita Garner.

Market Rasen GC’s friendly match against Gainsborough was lost three-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.