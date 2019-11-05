Market Rasen Golf Club: Junior captain Tom wins October Cup

Market Rasen Golf Club junior captain Tom Carter is ending his year in office on a high note after securing silverware last week.

Carter topped the order of merit for the October Cup, decided by the aggregate of each golfer’s three best nett scores from three rounds during the month.

Tom entered two scores of 32 points bolstered by a 38, to compile an aggregate nett score of 102 points.

It left him two points clear of nearest challenger Rob Hainsworth who chalked up scores of 35, 33 and 32.

He pushed Jeff Portlock (36, 37 and 27) into third place on countback after both scored 100 points.

Paul Finn (37, 34, and 28) was a point further back in fourth place, while Steve Forbes (37, 32 and 29) completed the top five positions with 98 points.