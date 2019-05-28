Market Rasen Golf Club: Judy & Bridget win Waltham away day

The Market Rasen Golf Club ladies’ section enjoyed an away day at Waltham Windmill last week, raising money for the British Heart Foundation.

The course was interesting and golfers were well advised to stay out of the rough during the betterball competition.

The pairing of Bridget Holmes and Judy Phillips came out on top with 41 points, two clear of runners-up Tilly Lawrence and Ishu Sen.

Sheilah Mitchell and Karen Moore finished third with 37 points, while Gill Fussey and Barbara Laing rounded up the top four with 36 points.

Nearest the pin prizes went to Liz Wride and Mel Gregory.

The golf was followed by fish and chips, with £45 raised for Mel’s captain’s charity, the British Heart Foundation.

* The Dring Trophy was played the week before and was won by Hilary Tuhey with a score of nett 68.

Second-placed Bridget Holmes carded a round of nett 71, and Ronnie Sullivan was third with nett 72.

* The ladies’ A team halved their match with Gainsborough, while elsewhere, the ladies’ friendly team lost to Normanby, and a mixed team defeated Waltham.

* Market Rasen’s Ladies’ Pro-Am was played last week and attracted a field of 16 teams.

The winning professional was Adam Keogh, from Spalding, with nett 67, while Spalding also scooped the team prize.