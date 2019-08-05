Market Rasen Golf Club: Jane claims trophy double

After the beautiful weather of the previous week, Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies competed for the Sanders Trophy in wet and miserable conditions.

Sue Archer defied the tough conditions to winning the competition with a score of nett 76, on countback from runner-up Gill Fussey who also carded a nett 76.

Helen Gibbard completed the top three with a round of nett 78.

* Jane Salt and Mel Gregory beat Sue Downs and Lulu Woods to win the Lacey Rose Bowl.

Joan Lacey came to the club to congratulate the winners and present the prizes.

* Jane Salt was again in the prizes when she and John Boulton won the JJ Brown competition, beating Rob Pearce and Mel Gregory on the 15th hole.

* Market Rasen GC’s mixed team lost to Laceby by five-and-a-half points to two-and-a-half after an enjoyable match.

Some of the club’s ladies then enjoyed a day at the Women’s British Open at Woburn to see how golf should be played.