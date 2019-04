Market Rasen Golf Club’s senior men’s section held the first leg of their Summer Stableford competition last week.

The early frost and cold wind made conditions feel like mid-winter, but they didn’t put off Gerry Bateson who secured a hole-in-one at the par three 18th hole to clinch victory with a score of 37 points.

It was Gerry’s first ace after 50 years of playing.

Bob Boulton was the runner-up one point back, and Stuart Britton completed the top three places with 35 points.