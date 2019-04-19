Market Rasen Cricket Club set for new season

The curtain comes up on another season for Market Rasen Cricket Club on Saturday for the start of the 2019 Lincolnshire County League campaign.

Rasen’s First XI travel to Lindum Second XI for a Premier Division clash (1pm) looking to build on last season’s fifth-place finish.

The Second XI are also in action for the first time this year when they head to Cleethorpes Third XI in Division Two (1.30pm). The team have dropped down a tier after finishing third-bottom of Division One last season, following back-to-back promotions.