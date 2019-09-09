Market Rasen CC survival boost; Caistor CC title hopes sunk

Market Rasen CC bowled their way to their best result of the season as they strengthened their chances of avoiding relegation.

Rasen headed to Lincolnshire County League leaders Scothern in danger of a bottom-two finish, while the hosts needed a win to clinch the Premier Division title.

But the visitors turned the form book on its head to bowl out Scothern for 138 and seal a 33-run victory.

It moved Rasen up to seventh, three places and nine points above second-bottom Hartsholme.

Caistor, however, failed to take advantage and saw their faint hopes of retaining their title end as they also succumbed to a surprise defeat, at home to Hartsholme.

But with only one more match to play, the Lincs Premier will again go down to the last match this Saturday.

Despite their defeat, Scothern are still favourites, taking an eight-point lead over Cherry Willingham into the season finale.

Rasen were put into bat first by Scothern and the decision looked to have paid off as the visitors lost their first four wickets cheaply, making just 19 runs between them.

But this brought in David Papworth who did not read the script.

Papworth anchored the innings, making an unbeaten 62, with important support from Neil Davies (16), Daniel Clark (14) and wicketkeeper Dale Christie (26), in at nine, as Rasen recovered to post 171-9 from their 50 overs.

Scothern made an equally troubled start, losing both openers for a combined four runs, with Sancho Jackson and James Fussey trapping them lbw.

Mujib Timori (37) and captain Johnny Drabble (27) quickly steadied the hosts before Matt Rutherford came on and removed both.

Mark Conyors came in to anchor the faltering innings, but unlike Papworth did not receive sizeable support.

Sam Naughton (10) and James Drabble (18) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures before both fell to Rutherford, bowled and lbw respectively.

Conyors remained unmoved on 26, but the run rate began to climb, with Fussey’s 16 overs going for just 48 runs.

In a 16-over spell, Rutherford ground out seven maidens, finishing with 6 for 53 as Rasen used just three bowlers to dismiss Scothern for 138 in 42 overs.

Rasen: C. Scales 8, L. Scales 6, I. Williams 0, N. Davies 16, M. Rutherford 5, D. Papworth 62*, D. Clark 14, J. Atkin 6, D. Christie 27, J. Fussey 2, S. Jackson 6*, Extras 19. Total: 171-9.

Scothern: 138.

Bowling: J. Fussey 16-4-48-1; S. Jackson 10-1-32-2; M. Rutherford 16-7-53-6.

Meanwhile, Caistor’s defeat – only their fifth of the season – left them third, 21 points behind the leaders.

Hartsholme batted first in last weekend’s match on a real batting wicket at Brigg Road, prepared by Ernie Allison.

Kristian Dixon top-scored with 115, while Rick Wilkinson added 68 as Hartsholme amassed an imposing 281-8 from their 50 overs.

For Caistor, Kieran Brooker and Ben Barrick took three wickets apiece.

In reply, Caistor made a good start through openers Kieran Brooker (45) and Gareth Johnson (42).

Liam Wood returned to the side and made an unbeaten 64, but the Hartsholme bowlers comfortably defended their total as Caistor’s innings closed on 186-3.

Caistor close their season at home to Lindum on Saturday.

Hartsholme: 281-1.

Bowling: S. Woolley 10-0-64-0; P. Jackson 16-3-53-1; K. Brooker 11-1-59-3; B. Barrick 13-0-94-3.

Caistor: K. Brooker 45, G. Johnson 42, L. Wood 64*, O. Barrick 4, M. Francis 14*, Extras 17. Total: 186-3.