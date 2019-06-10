Market Rasen CC Sunday XI hit form after Saturday washout

Defending champions Caistor CC remained firmly embedded at the foot of the Lincs County League Premier after another soggy Saturday.

It has been a stop-start campaign so far for the First XI with four of their opening seven fixtures abandoned or cancelled because of the weather this season.

Saturday was no different when they entertained Bracebridge Heath Second XI at Brigg Road.

Bracebridge were 48 for 2 after 22 overs when the heavens opened and refused to relent.

They were the only 22 overs to be bowled in the Premier League on Saturday as rain wiped out the programme, including Market Rasen’s match at Haxey.

The Second XIs of Rasen and Caistor enjoyed no better luck with Market Rasen’s home fixture with Hibaldstow and Caistor’s trip to Old Lincolnians abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The forecast looks more favourable for next weekend when Market Rasen First XI entertain Nettleham, and Caistor go to Cleethorpes Second XI.

In Division Two, Caistor Seconds are at home to Hibaldstow and Rasen are away at Cherry Willingham.

* Market Rasen CC’s Sunday XI recorded a second Lincoln and District League win of the season as their bowlers held sway in a low-scoring match at Blankney.

Having won the toss and batted first, Rasen made an excellent start as Liam Entwhistle and captain Daniel Clark put on 72 when the former was bowled for 31.

Clark (39) went before another run could be added, but Dale Chambers (24) and Dan Quinlan (9) helped take Rasen past 100 without further loss.

But Quinlan’s wicket sparked a collapse, with no other batsman making double figures.

With the home bowlers keeping things tight in tough batting conditions, the visitors lost six wickets for 21 runs to post 130-8 from their 40 overs.

In reply, the hosts found things just as difficult as James Kirk bowled opener Simon Walton for a duck before two quick wickets from Chambers reduced Blankney to 9-3.

David Pearse (15) and Graham Jordan (22) rebuilt with a 44-run stand for the fourth wicket, but there was little resistance once they fell in quick succession.

Konrad Ramsey swept the tail away, taking 3 for 4 from just two overs, supported by Clark (3 for 16) as the home side were bowled out for just 88.

The win moved Rasen up to seventh in Division Two.