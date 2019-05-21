Market Rasen CC skittle Caistor in Second XI derby

Market Rasen CC eased to a big victory over Caistor in a Second XI derby at Rase Park on Saturday.

The two teams met in Lincolnshire County league Division Two and it was the home side who ran out winners by nine wickets.

Charlie Scales (2 for 24) removed opener Dominic Woolley and James Hunt without scoring to leave the visitors 20-2.

Opener Mick Francis (42) led a recovery with Ben Barrick (27) until Karl Bierlein made an impact, removing Barrick and then bowling James Findlater for a duck (68-4).

Francis hung in there anchoring the innings, supported by George Montgomery (10), but there was little resistance once the captain was eighth man out, the fourth victim of James Quinlan (4 for 11) with the score on 96.

Bierlein (3 for 28) then returned to wrap up the innings for 118 in the 41st over.

In reply, David Papworth (73 not out) and Scales (31 not out) knocked off the required runs in just 17 overs.

* Caistor First XI’s home match with Nettleham at Brigg Road was abandoned when the rains came.

Caistor batted first and made steady progress, ending their allotted 50 overs on 151-9.

Notable contributions were made by Gareth Johnson (35) and Pete Briggs (48 not out), while James Pickering was pick of he Nettleham attack, bowling 16 overs and returning figures of 6 for 35, with four of them LBW.

Only five overs were possible in the Nettleham reply, which ended on 17-0, when the weather closed in.

On Saturday, Caistor First XI travel to Haxey in the Premier, while Market Rasen First XI, out of action last weekend, head to Grimsby Town.