Market Rasen CC sides out of luck in Lincs County League

Market Rasen CC First XI remained winless after suffering a five-wicket home defeat to Cleethorpes Second XI on Saturday.

Having won the toss and opted to bat first at Rase Park, the hosts made a good start with Lee Chambers (25) and Will Bradford putting on 47 for the first wicket before the wicketkeeper was bowled by Simon Taylor.

Bradford and Ian Williams then took the total past the 100 mark before Williams was run out for 18.

Skipper George Fussey and Neil Davies came and went cheaply before Bradford’s 109-ball innings ended on 57 as Rasen wobbled on 117-5.

Matt Rutherford (21 not out) and Graeme Bell (13) then added some important runs down the order as the home side closed on 158-7 from their 50 overs.

However, in reply, Cleethorpes looked in control from the start as every batsmen chipped in with double-figure totals.

Rutherford (3 for 17 from 15 overs) gave the visitors plenty of problems, and when he bowled Nigel Fanthorpe and then had Eddie Carlton stumped in quick succession, Cleethorpes were wobbling at 85-4.

But an unbroken partnership of 52 between Paul Ridley (31 not out) and Adam Fanthorpe (22 not out) eased the visitors to victory with three overs to spare.

Rasen are second-bottom of the Premier Division and are out of action on Saturday.

* The Second XI succumbed to a narrow Division Two defeat at Hartsholme Seconds as their chase fell agonisingly short.

With batting tricky, Hartsholme paced their way to 178-4 from their 45 overs with opener Adrian Bunn carrying his bat for an unbeaten 70 and Jack Senescall making 46.

Dale Chambers, James Kirk and James Quinlan all chipped in with a wicket apiece, while Aaron Navin claimed a run-out.

Rasen’s reply was based around a knock of 76 from Christie, with Liam Scales (17) and Sam Williams (25) also offering good support.

But with Senescall (3 for 45) and Jack Roberts (3 for 47) chipping away, the visitors ultimately fell five runs short, closing on 173-8.

Rasen lie sixth in Division Two.

Market Rasen entertain Caistor in a second team derby at Rase Park on Saturday (1.30pm start),