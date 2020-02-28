Market Rasen CC seniors begin pre-season fine-tuning

Market Rasen Cricket Club this week begun preparations for the forthcoming new season.

Indoor net sessions began on Monday for the club’s senior teams at De Aston Sports Centre.

The nets take place weekly from 7.30pm to 9pm and cost £3 per session.

Market Rasen begin their Lincolnshire County League Premier campaign on Saturday, April 18 when they head to Grimsby Town.

Caistor, meanwhile, also begin their Premier Division season on the road at Nettleham.

Rasen’s First XI will be looking to improve on an inconsistent 2019 season when they finished eighth, while Caistor will once again be looking to challenge for honours, finishing last season in third place, having been crowned champions in 2018.

Rasen Seconds also kick off on April 18 at home to Normanby Park in Division Two, and will be looking to go one better after ending last season just outside the promotion places.

And Caistor Seconds begin life back in Division Three after relegation with a trip to Alford Second XI.