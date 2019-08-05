Market Rasen CC pair turn match around with record stand

Dan Quinlan and Dale Chambers set a new league batting record as they helped Market Rasen CC turn a batting collapse into a huge total.

Coming together with Rasen teetering on 72-6 at Hykeham, the pair shared a Lincoln and District League seventh-wicket record stand of 192 to set up a huge 196-run victory.

The home side won the toss and elected to field, but Rasen made the brighter start of the two sides as openers Liam Entwistle and Daniel Clark quickly put on 40 for the first wicket.

However, Hykeham spinner Joe Mansford was causing problems and got the breakthrough required.

After Clark fell for 25 Rasen collapsed as they lost their next five wickets for the addition of only 28 runs to leave themselves struggling on 72-6 in the 16th over.

But the game changed once Quinlan and Chambers reached the drinks break, as the pair then smashed the ball to all parts of the ground to turn the innings completely on its head.

Chambers was the first to reach his half-century, having been in for just nine overs, and Quinlan soon followed him as the pair brought up their century partnership with 12 overs of Rasen’s allocation still remaining.

As the score passed 200, both players were playing some excellent shots to put the visitors in a commanding position.

Chambers completed his century with a four over mid-wicket with three overs to go before ending unbeaten on 115, made from 82 balls with 17 fours and two sixes.

Quinlan also finished with a flurry to end on 80 not out from 72 balls, including 12 fours and a six as Rasen posted 264-4 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Hykeham never got going as they attempted to score at the required six-and-a-half runs an over from the outset.

Both Liam Entwistle and James Kirk bowled with great control while taking regular wickets and had Hykeham reeling as they fell to 32-5 in the first 12 overs.

The Rasen fielders were excellent, taking good catches and putting their bodies on the line to stop balls going to the boundary.

The spin pair of Luke Richards and James Quinlan then came into the attack to mop up the tail as they bowled Hykeham out for just 68.

James Quinlan took three wickets and three catches to cap an excellent performance in the field.

Rasen’s Sunday XI moved up to seventh and now have a week off again this weekend before returning at home to Blankney on Sunday, August 18.