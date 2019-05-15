Market Rasen and Louth RFC U13s cap memorable season with trophy

Market Rasen and Louth RUFC’s Under 13s team capped an outstanding season of success with victory at Southport Rugby Festival.

Victory on the Lancashire coast was the icing on the cake for what has been a prolific season for the age group side.

The free-scoring team has lost just three of 35 matches this season EMN-190905-132636002

The junior Red and Greens have won 30 of their 35 matches this season, losing just three and racking up a staggering try haul of 298 - at an average of more than eight per game.

During the two-day festival, organised by Sports Tours and held at Southport RUFC, the Lincolnshire team played six matches against clubs from England and Scotland.

Among the opposition were some of the toughest teams Market Rasen and Louth U13s have faced this season, yet the players rose to the challenge and won every game, running in a total of 31 tries and conceding just six.

Having won the festival with a game to spare, it would have been understandable if the young Red and Greens had eased off during their final game against a very determined and physical host side.

But as they have done many times during their memorable season, they rose to the challenge and completed a clean sweep, winning the game six tries to one.

The trophy was presented to the team by former England and Leicester Tigers player Leon Lloyd.

Assistant coach Andy Scott said: “They were truly magnanimous in victory, showing a tremendous level of respect for the opposition players and match officials.

“At the end of the tournament the senior match official congratulated them on their conduct during and after the matches, and praised them for the way they had played and upheld the core values of rugby.

“He said it had been an honour to officiate for them, adding that he could see the team going on to achieve even greater success as they continue their rugby journey.”

* Market Rasen and Louth RUFC is always keen to welcome new players of all ages and abilities.

If you are interested in playing rugby, please visit www.rasenrugby.com for more information.

A touch rugby programme continues throughout the summer before the 2019/20 season kicks off again in September for players aged six and over.