Market Rasen and Louth RFC set for Casuals return

Market Rasen and Louth RFC will be back in league action on Saturday, looking to build some momentum following their two-week break.

The Red and Greens can make it four wins out of five in 2020 if they can overcome Nottingham Casuals at Willingham Road. Kick-off 2.15pm.

Rasen slipped to a heavy defeat at Long Eaton and then only edged past Loughborough by three points the last time out and will be hoping to boost their promotion hopes with a return to some impressive form this weekend.

Casuals sit 10th in Midlands Two East (North), but are one of just five teams to beat Rasen this season, 11-5, back in November.