Market Rasen and Louth RFC return against league leaders

Market Rasen and Louth RFC will look to extend their winning run when they return to action this weekend.

The Red and Greens had last weekend off as the league took a break for cup fixtures.

But on Saturday they entertain early-season pacesetters Long Eaton at Willingham Road.

Rasen started the season with defeat at promotion hopefuls Dronfield, but have since responded well.

Back-to-back wins at home to Ilkeston and away to Lincoln last time out have lifted them into fourth place in Midlands Two East (North).

Their Derbyshire opponents, meanwhile, have won all three of their opening fixtures, all of them with try bonus points.

Kick-off at Willingham Road is 3pm and all support is welcome.