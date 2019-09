Market Rasen and Louth RFC return to action on Saturday after a weekend off.

The Red and Greens will be looking to chalk up their first league win of the season in Midlands Two East (North) when they host Ilkeston in their first home match of the new campaign at Willingham Road.

Rasen and Louth turned in a good performance despite an opening weekend defeat, and secured a try bonus point in a 39-24 loss at promotion-chasing Dronfield.

Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm.