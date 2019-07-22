LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds-up this week’s action...

Woodhall Spa drew ahead at the top of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League following victory at Lindum on of the many reduced overs games, while Grantham moved up from fifth to second after beating Louth in a game badly affected by the weather.

Woodhall batted first and, after rain breaks, had their innings reduced to 43 overs.

The visitors reached 201 for four after losing their first wicket on 17, Oliver Caswell and Harsha Vithana putting on 180 for the second, Caswell with 72 and Vithana going on to make 101.

Lindum’s innings was also reduced to 43 overs but faltered early on as Alfie Lindsey took two wickets for only eight runs.

Charlie Tomlinson and Rob Cook got things back on track but the Woodhall bowlers stuck to their task and at the close Lindum had reached 158 for eight, Cook unbeaten on 45.

At Grantham, rain stopped play after 43 overs of the first innings with the home side in 161-2, Jaden Fell making 42 and sharing an opening partnership of 46 with Ross Carnelley, then adding 55 with Carl Wilson who was unbeaten on 47 when the rain caused a lengthy delay.

Louth were then set a revised target of 125 off 30 overs but lost wickets steadily until 67 for six, Henry Tye joined Primosh Perera to put on 38. But by then Louth were behind the run rate and the innings ended on 108 for seven, Primera unbeaten on 34.

Market Deeping added to Boston’s woes at the bottom of the table, bowling their visitors out for 99, Sachithra Perea taking five for 21.

This gave Deeping an additional 11 overs but rain delayed the start of their innings, reducing this to 50 and their target to 68 which they achieved for the loss of three wickets, Josh Smith unbeaten on 45.

Scunthorpe Town picked up a welcome 18 points at home to Bourne in the game that was least affected by the weather, just two overs being lost.

Bourne batted first and were 207 for eight off 49 overs, Courtney Kruger making 40 and Jordan Temple 39 while Ben Brumby and Harrison Tice each took four wickets for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe had reached 57 for two when Maninder Singh joined Ian Snowden in a stand of 123 which ended with Snowden being run out for 84.

Scunthorpe then collapsed from 174 for two to 177 for five before Matt Cliffe and Ben Brumby steadied the ship.

Cliffe became the third run-out of the innings having taken the score to 202 by which time the overs were running out but Brumby made no mistake and the winning run came with just three balls of the game to spare.

Results: Grantham 161-2, Louth (revised target 126 off 30 overs) 108-7; Woodhall Spa 201-4 (Vithana 101, Caswell 72), Lindum 158-8 (43 overs a side); Boston 99 (Perera 5-21), Market Deeping 68-3 (revised target 68 off 50 overs); Bourne 207-8, Scunthorpe Town 209-6 (Snowden 84).