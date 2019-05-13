LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton looks at this week’s action...

Only Bourne topped the 200 run mark in the Lincs ECB Premier League and skipper Pete Morgan scored the weekend’s only century as damp weather earlier in the week kept the run rates down.

Playing at Bracebridge Heath, Bourne posted 204 for six, Morgan and Rob Dunn sharing a sixth-wicket stand of 104. Bracebridge were then reduced to 40 for four before Will Carter and Kit Spence joined forces in a stand of 73.

Carter went on to make 64 and keep Bracebridge well in the game, but once he was out with the score on 160, only eight more runs were added, the final wicket falling with two overs to go.

Woodhall Spa travelled to Grantham who lost their first wicket on 49. Ross Carnelley hit 52 and Dan Freeman 41 as the home side reached 196 for six at the close.

Woodhall had five wickets down for 93 runs when Ross Dixon joined Harsha Vithana in a partnership of 72, Vithana making 71 and when the seventh went on 180, Woodhall had their target in sight. But a run out and a wicket each for Neil Stevenson and Dan Freeman, who finished with four, saw Woodhall all out for 186.

Danny Cliffe was the day’s top bowler with six for 47 but could not prevent Scunthorpe Town going down to Sleaford at Heslam Park. Sleaford were looking at a low total until Oliver Burford came to the rescue with an innings of 47 that helped his side to 164.

Scunthorpe then lost early wickets before skipper Karanjit Bansal got his side back on track with a knock of 46.

However, Angus Youles was on good bowling form, taking five for 36 as the home side were bowled out for 115.

There were two five wicket hauls at Market Deeping who notched up 185 for nine, thanks in part to James Hook’s 60.

Josh Court took five for 48 for Louth who then lost their first three batsmen cheaply.

The middle order dug in but Mehul Adatia took five for 44 and Louth were all out for 151.

Rob Cook’s captain’s innings of 67 took Lindum to 169 before being his side was bowled out for 169, Steve Kirkham taking four wickets for Alford.

The visitors lost early wickets and were unable to build a sizeable stand despite Andrew White’s innings of 45, the final wicket falling on 110 with Joe Peatman claiming five for 35.

Results: Bourne 204-6 (Morgan 104), Bracebridge Heath 168 (W Carter 64); Grantham 196-6 (Carnelley 52), Woodhall Spa 186 (Vithana 71); Lindum 169 (Cook 67), Alford 110 (Peatman 5-35); Market Deeping 185-9 (Hook 60 Court 5-48), Louth 151 (Adatia 5-44); Sleaford 164 (D Cliffe 6-47), Scunthorpe Town 115 (Youles 5-36).