Lincolnshire’s two cricket organisations discuss merger

Lincolnshire’s two cricket organisations are discussing a merger.

Lincolnshire County Cricket Ltd and Lincolnshire County Criket Club have opened formal talks to become one body.

Chris Keywood, Lincolnshire County Cricket Club chairman, said: “I see this as the best way to ensure that the player pathway, from age groups through to the county first team, becomes more effective, understood and transparent.

“My wish is for all those involved in cricket in the county – leagues, players, officials and administrators - to support us.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board have launched a five-year strategy entitled Inspiring Generations designed to restore cricket’s position as one of the nation’s most popular games.

Their approach recognises the value of cricket networks, which are based, more often than not, on counties such as Lincolnshire.

At county level Lincs have two organisations operating very much within the national framework, overseen by the ECB.

Both have been awarded improved funding by the ECB from 2020 but this is in return for the county taking responsibility for pursuing Inspiring Generations within the county.

That has resulted in the formation of a County Partnership Agreement.

A countywide plan has to be produced to ensure that the whole game provides what players, volunteers, spectators and officials can be enthused about.

Every aspect of cricket has to be considered.

Stakeholders across the county will be consulted as the plan is developed.

When it is ready for submission to the ECB, both the club and the board must agree and sign off everything.

Although the organisations have been working co-operatively recently, it is felt that a single ‘Lincolnshire Cricket’ could well be the most effective way of going forward.