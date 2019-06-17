Lincolnshire County League: Big wins for Rasen and Caistor

Market Rasen CC and Caistor CC picked up convincing and much-needed wins in the Lincolnshire County League Premier on Saturday.

Caistor’s First XI travelled to Chichester Road badly needing a completed match against Cleethorpes Second XI with the weather forcing off half of their eight league fixtures this season.

Cleethorpes batted first and struggled to score against the Caistor opening attack, while losing wickets.

Sean Woolley bowled four maidens in his 14 overs, taking 4 for 23, while Paul Jackson was even more economical, forcing seven maidens from 16 overs, taking 1 for 42.

These were backed up by Kieran Brooker taking 5 for 23 from 13 overs, five of which were maidens as the hosts were bowled out for just 97.

In reply, and despite Andy Severn’s 1 for 7 from his eight overs, Gareth Johnson (32 not out) and Danny Bevis (33 not out) saw Caistor home by nine wickets for a welcome 20 points and completed match.

A second win of the season moved Caistor out of the bottom two and into 10th place.

* After several days of rain, Rasen captain George Fussey won a crucial toss and put visitors Nettleham into bat.

The visitors made a good start and reached 25 without loss, but then both openers fell to Daniel Clark and Daniel Norburn without the addition of a further run.

Their departures sparked a collapse as Nettleham slid to 44-6 with Clark (4 for 48) and Norburn (3 for 21) taking three wickets apiece.

Jack Thornton (21) and George Cooper (24) offered some resistance, but it was only fleeting as Nettleham were bowled out for 101 in 40 overs.

In reply, Rasen lost Will Bradford with just five runs on he board, but Fussey (39) and Ian Williams (36) eased any nerves with a 64-run second-wicket stand.

Their departures left the way clear for Neil Davies and Chris Higgins (10 not out) to finish the job, the latter hitting his two balls faced for a six and a four to seal a seven-wicket win inside 19 overs.

The result lifted Rasen up to fifth and within 28 points of leaders Scothern.

* A young Caistor Second XI struggled against Division Two front-runners Hibaldstow.

Joe Taylor (5 for 16 off 12 overs), and Tom Taylor (5 for 28 off 11.1 overs) bowled Caistor out for 45 in 23 overs.

Josh Cowley scored 32 before he was caught by Nick Kent off Matty Blacburn, but Jon Taylor and Gavin Jones saw Hibaldstow home by nine wickets.

Market Rasen Seconds were out of luck as their match at Cherry Willingham was one of many abandoned.