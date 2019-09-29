Lincolnshire Bombers on the hunt for gridiron rookies

Our county American football club are set to begin their hunt for talented newcomers for next season.

Lincolnshire Bombers American Football team have announced two Rookie Open Days for the 2020 season.

American Football is accessible to all body sizes and a wide age range EMN-190927-105209002

The Bombers will host sessions at Memorial Hall, in North Hykeham, on Sunday, October 20 and Sunday, November 10 from 9.30am to noon.

They are aimed at anyone with a passion for the sport to get a free opportunity to test their skills without the need of any kit or experience.

Players will try out all of the different skill positions in a fun cycle of individual drills before putting those skills to the test in a joint scrimmage for their first taste of gameplay.

All players will need is their own sports gear, a bottle of water and suitable footwear for playing on grass.

Lincolnshire Bombers head coach, Michael Etheridge, said: “Our Rookie Open Days are a great opportunity for anyone to try something new.

“American Football teams support any body size; big or small, male or female, and from as young as 13 to as old as 50.

“These sessions allow a group of players with no previous experience to get together and enjoy a game.

“Our coaching staff will help them to improve and get ready for joining the team when our pre-season starts in January.”

Lincolnshire Bombers formed in 2005 after the previous county side, founded in the 1980s, disbanded the following decade, and for the last two seasons they have made the national play-offs.

The Bombers, who train and play in Lincoln on Sundays throughout the year, are hoping to go one stage further in 2020 and earn a first-ever promotion.

To register an interest in the rookie days, sign-up at lincolnshirebombers.co.uk