Keelby racer’s high hopes dashed at Thruxton

Keelby’s Mikey Large-Taylor was hoping for an improvement in fortunes at the ultra-fast Thruxton race circuit, in Hampshire, but had to endure another weekend of ups and downs.

Thruxton is the fastest circuit visited during the season, with race bikes having to be set up to allow maximum speed to be maintained for long periods, with the brakes on the Large-Taylor Racing Kawasaki 400 used only a couple of times on a flying lap.

Friday’s free practice went well for the Keelby flyer, with his selected set-up working well from the off.

He was the fastest of the 36 riders at the start of the session and finally finished in a fine fifth place with less than a second separating the top five riders.

Confidence was high going into Saturday’s qualifying and Mikey was quick off the mark, holding pole position prior to a stunning lap from Elliott Pinson.

He held a comfortable third position before pitting to save the tyres on the abrasive Thruxton track, hoping to re-enter the fray later in the session and finish with a faster time.

But was he unable to find the slipstream of other riders, essential for the fastest laps, and ended in 16th place.

“I was really happy with the bike and how things were going, but we were unlucky in not managing to get out with other bikes which would have provided me with a tow.

“It is so important to look after your tyres around Thruxton and it’s really hard to do a quick time without a tow.”

Needing a quick start to Saturday afternoon’s first race to get up into the point-scoring positions, the Lincolnshire racer shot away from the grid and made a charge through the field into the points positions.

But on lap seven he pushed a little too hard at turn three, losing the front end and taking a tumble.

Fortunately Mikey was unhurt and the damage to the bike was minimal, allowing the team to have it ready for Sunday’s race.

He was scheduled to line up in 12th place on the grid, ready to attack and get some valuable points, but a series of red-flag stoppages in the British Superbike race, coupled with a circuit curfew of 6.30pm, meant the race could not be started in time.

“I was really frustrated about the cancellation as I wanted to make up for the disappointment of the fall on Saturday and was confident of a good result.

“It is doubly frustrating to have waited around all day with no track time on Sunday prior to the scheduled race and to have to make the long journey home to Keelby with no points.”

Mikey is next out on track at Cadwell on the weekend of August 14-16 where he will again wheel out the team’s R6 Yamaha in the Superstock 600 class, and would be pleased to say hello to home supporters in the paddock.